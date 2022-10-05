Samples of milk products, sweetmeat collected in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

A special drive has been launched in the district keeping in view the ongoing festival season.

As a part of the drive, Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food), along with Food Safety Officers Rajdeep Kaur, Seema Rani and Sakshi Khosla inspected food business operators (FBOs), especially sweetmeat shops and dairy units, covering various parts of Ludhiana city.

In all, the team collected eight samples, including milk, milk products and sweetmeat (3 of milk, 1 milk cream, 1 paneer, 1 khoya burfi, 1 malai burfi and 1 coconut burfi).

All FBOs are directed to prepare khoya, paneer, etc, on their own on their premises or procure these only from a FBO of good repute. Sweetmeat shop owners are directed not to use aluminium coating on sweets. However they might use pure Silver leaf as a coating.

Food businessmen were also directed to get licence from the department at the earliest.

The special drive would be continued in days to come to ensure that safe, pure and quality food, especially milk, milk products and sweets, were made available to the public during the festival season.