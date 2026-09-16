Samrala athletes shine at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Athletes of New Senior Public School, Samrala, have brought laurels to the institution by putting up an impressive performance at the block-level competitions during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan held from September 6 to 14, winning 13 gold medals and one silver medal across various track, field and team events.

The young sportspersons displayed determination and sportsmanship in various disciplines, including 100m, 400m and 800m races, shot put, long jump, volleyball and kabaddi.

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The medal-winning performances were delivered by Jasleen Kaur, Ranveer Kaur, Surveen Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur and Chander Shekhar, whose efforts helped the school register a memorable medal haul.

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The school management committee members, including additional secretary Paramjit Singh Dhillon, senior vice-president Harjatinder Singh Bajwa and principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the players and wished them success in the upcoming district-level competitions.