Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Manav Mander
Samrala, May 20
Samrala, a small town located 55 km from Ludhiana, has been witnessing severe heat wave conditions. As per the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, on Saturday, Samrala recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state and was sizzling at 46.3°C while on Sunday it was 46.1 and today it was 45°C. Ludhiana city today witnessed 44.2°C.
It has become difficult to bear the intense heat wave conditions and people staying here are finding it hard to cope up with the extreme weather, especially those working in the fields.
Harbhajan Singh, a farmer working in the fields in a village located on the outskirts of Ludhiana, is finding it hard to work amid the rising temperature. He works in the fields from 8 am to 5 pm and it becomes difficult to even stand in the fields between 12 pm and 3 pm.
“I take frequent breaks and sit under the tree in the afternoon and also have my lunch there. Trees are a gift of nature that we should be thankful to as they protect us during extreme weather conditions,” he said. The best thing to beat the heat is sardai, a healthy energy drink, and Satnam Singh, who has put up a stall at a highway near Samrala, is selling almost 100 glasses of the same a day. Some are his regular customers who come to him daily just to have a glass of sardai while many stop while travelling towards their destinations. “Besides, sometimes buses also halt for five minutes and passengers relish the drink to get some relief from scorching heat,” he said.
Sardai is made by grinding almonds, khus-khus, pepper, cardamom, saffron and saunf and makes for a really powerful energiser. It is rich in antioxidants and improves digestion, shared Satnam, who charges Rs 30 for a small glass and Rs 50 for a big glass of the drink.
Das Som Nath’s small makeshift shop is located in the Samrala’s small market and he is making some quick bucks by selling earthen pots. “On any usual day, I sell 10-12 earthern pots while these days due to extreme heat, the demand has increased suddenly and I am selling 25-30 pots a day,” he said.
PAU issues advisory for farmers
There is a prediction of ‘heatwave’ to ‘severe heat wave’ conditions at many places in the state during the next four-five days. In view of the same, PAU experts have advised farmers to apply light irrigation to crops frequently during early morning or evening hours. Farmers are advised to change their working hours due to intense hot weather conditions, especially between 11 am and 4 pm. In addition, they should take frequent breaks and remain in the shade. They are also advised to take plenty of liquids and keep themselves hydrated along with a healthy diet. They are also advised to provide water to animals frequently along with a healthy diet so that animal production and health is not adversely affected by the weather.
