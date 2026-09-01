Samrala school boys shine at handball competition

Young handball players of Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, performed well at the District-Level Handball Tournament, returning with an impressive haul of three bronze medals.

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In the U-19 boys’ category, Sahibjot Singh Mangat produced a spirited performance to bag a bronze medal. Continuing the medal-winning run, schoolmates Chander Shekhar and Harman Singh secured bronze medals in the U-17 boys’ category.

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The school management committee lauded the young achievers for their performances. Additional secretary Partamjit Singh Dhillon, senior vice-president Harjatinder Singh Bajwa, vice-president Parvinder Singh and principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the medal winners and wished them success in forthcoming competitions.

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The school authorities also appreciated the efforts of those associated with the students’ sporting development and expressed hope that the young players would continue to excel at higher levels.