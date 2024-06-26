Samrala sizzles at 44.5°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

Samrala once again registered the highest temperature in the state at 44.5°C while Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 41.5°C and a minimum of 30.2°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave in Ludhiana and the weather is expected to remain hot and dry. During extreme heat, one generally gets dehydrated easily. Heat can cause serious and potentially fatal health problems such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke-triggered sudden ailments like heart attack or stroke, or worsen existing medical conditions like kidney or lung disease. Health experts said that during the day, one should keep drinking water before feeling thirsty, especially if performing physical activity.

