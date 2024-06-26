Samrala sizzles at 44.5°C

Ludhiana, June 25
Samrala once again registered the highest temperature in the state at 44.5°C while Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 41.5°C and a minimum of 30.2°C.
The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave in Ludhiana and the weather is expected to remain hot and dry. During extreme heat, one generally gets dehydrated easily. Heat can cause serious and potentially fatal health problems such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke-triggered sudden ailments like heart attack or stroke, or worsen existing medical conditions like kidney or lung disease. Health experts said that during the day, one should keep drinking water before feeling thirsty, especially if performing physical activity.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as 2 suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...
Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbs 134.64 points to hit a new al...