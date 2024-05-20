Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

Samrala in Ludhiana district today sizzled at 46.1°C during the day while maximum temperature of Ludhiana city today was 45.2°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for Monday and these are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till May 23. Dry weather likely to prevail and no large change in maximum temperature likely to be observed during the next two days and rise thereafter by about 1-2°C during subsequent three days.

According to Punjab Agricultural University experts, fruit drop can increase with further rise in temperature. “Continuously keep the soil moist in orchards. For citrus, pear, litchi and mango, apply light irrigations at regular intervals. Whitewash mixture can be applied on main trunks of the fruit trees to protect them from intense heat. Pruning of trees should also be started,” advised the experts from the Horticulture Department.

Advisory for workers

The Met Centre, Chandigarh, has issued advisory for agricultural and outdoor workers which include adjusting work schedules to cooler parts of the day, taking break/rest in shaded or cool areas and ensuring proper hydration throughout the day. It also states to avoid heat stress in crops, apply irrigation in evening or early morning hours.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.