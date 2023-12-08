Samrala woman, accomplice dupe money changer

Ludhiana, December 7
The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against a woman and her accomplice on the charges of duping a money changer by exchanging fake currency of Dubai.
The suspect has been identified as Reena Damni, a resident of Samrala, while her accomplice is yet to be identified.
Complainant Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sant Enclave, told the police that he owns a shop in Urban Vihar, Phase 1, Dugri. The woman came to his shop on December 6 and asked him to exchange eight bundles of 100 dirham each with Indian currency. He initially took one bundle and gave Rs 5,000 to the woman in Indian currency.
When he checked the bundle, he found pieces of colourful paper inside it. He immediately raised an alarm, but the woman managed to flee with her accomplice.
The shopkeeper said initially he refused to exchange the money. Later, the woman told him that after her aunt died, she found these notes from her quilt and she was in dire need of money. So, he agreed to exchange the money. The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects.
