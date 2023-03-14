Samridhi emerges as best athlete

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

Samridhi Tiwari, a student of BA 2nd year, proved her mettle by winning four gold medals and was adjudged the best athlete of the 53rd annual athletics meet of SDP College for Women, while Palwinder, a student of BCom 2nd year, was declared the best player.

Samridhi clinched top honours in the 100-m and 200-m races in addition to long jump and high jump events, for which she was declared the best athlete.

Vikas Thakur, three-time Commonwealth Games medallist in weightlifting, inaugurated the meet, while Aaditya Dachalwal, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

Dachalwal called upon students to take up sports as it is required not only for fitness but also for mental well-being.