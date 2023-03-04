Samuel, Eunice declared best athletes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

Samuel, a second year student of medical laboratory sciences (MLS), and Eunice Flomo, a student of BCA II, were declared the best athletes among boys and girls, respectively, in the 19th annual athletics meet of the Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE) Group of Institutes, Baddowal, near here, today.

The atmosphere reverberated with the echoes of applause of the ebullient and enthusiastic athletes as the overall Trophy of Athletic Meet- 2023 was bagged by B.Tech second year students.

Amitej Singh, Coordinator, said that through such events, students learn values of life which get imbibed into their thinking, thus helping them succeed in all walks of life. It gives an immense pleasure to see all the students participating in the event in large numbers. Dr. K.N.S. Kang, Director General of PCTE Group of Institutes appreciated the efforts of athletes and said events like these help the students to develop their overall personality and motivated more students to participate on a regular basis to have a healthy lifestyle.

Results: Shot put (boys): Sahib (BBA III) 1st, Harshdeep Singh (BBA III) 2nd and Dama (BBA II) 3rd. Tug of war (boys): BCA II 1st, B. Tech III 2nd BBA III 3rd. Shot put (girls): Victoria (MLS III) 1st, Loveetee (BTTM II) 2nd, and Kabelo Mokeena (BCom I) 3rd. Tug of war (girls): MBA II 1st, B Com III 2nd and BHMCT II 3rd. Long jump (girls): Khushbu (BCA I) 1st, Eunice Flomo (BCA II) 2nd and Karman (B.Sc FD II) 3rd. Basketball (boys): BTech 4th year 1st, BTech second year 2nd and BCA second year 3rd. Basketball (girls): BAJMC second year 1st, BTech second year 2nd and BTech first year 3rd.