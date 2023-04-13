Sand on underpass stretch inconveniences commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 12

Amid the movement of heavy sand-laden vehicles, commuters are facing inconvenience on the Lodhi Club Road underpass near the Block-J of BRS Nagar here.

A considerable amount of sand has accumulated on the underpass stretch and as vehicles pass over it, flying particles cause trouble for the motorists.

A few years ago, a height barrier at the entrance to the underpass near the Aura gym side broke down and no efforts were made to reinstall the same. As a result, heavy vehicles, including tippers loaded with sand or gravel, regularly pass through the stretch, causing inconvenience to people.

The accumulation of sand on the underpass stretch worsens the situation. The road also appears to be inadequately cleaned and broken road gullies also need attention.

A woman said flying dust particles were problematic, especially for asthma patients, and the departments concerned must take necessary action in this regard.

She said sand had accumulated on the underpass stretch in the absence of any check by the authorities concerned due to which commuters were forced to suffer. Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw driver said a large number of heavy vehicles loaded with sand or gravel pass through the stretch.

Satinderpal Singh, a resident of Block J, BRS Nagar, also highlighted the need to reinstall height barriers and ensure daily cleanliness of the underpass stretch. He also sought that the department concerned must fix damaged road gullies.

GLADA’s Executive Engineer Sandeep Kumar said necessary steps to reinstall the height barrier would be taken.

Aditya Rattan, SDO of GLADA’s public health branch, said the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, had been handed over the responsibility of the cleanliness work. However, MC’s Zonal Commissioner at Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon, could not be reached for comments on the matter.

