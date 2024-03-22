Sandeep, Raju named best athletes

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

Sandeep Kaur Sandhu and Raju were adjudged the best athletes among girls and boys, respectively, in the annual athletics meet of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, held on Thursday during which students vied for the top honours in various track and field events in addition to fun games.

Gurpreet Singh Toor, former Jalandhar Commissioner of Police, was the chief guest. He was accorded welcome by Dr SP Singh, vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council and principal of the college.

Toor said as society became increasingly modernised, there was also an increase in both physical and mental ailments. Sports are widely regarded as the most efficacious method for maintaining optimal physical and mental well-being.

Akash Sharma, a student of the college, was felicitated by the chief guest for bringing laurels to the institution in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, organised by the state government, last year.

Principal Bhalla congratulated the winners and appreciated the staff in organising the meet successfully.