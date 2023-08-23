Sandeep Rishi is new Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Ludhiana, August 22
Sandeep Rishi will be Ludhiana’s new Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner after Shena Aggarwal was transferred as Special Secretary, Social Security and Women and Child Welfare.
Additional Commissioner of the MC Aditya Dachalwal has been posted as Additional Secretary, NRI Affairs, and in his place PCS Paramdeep Singh has been posted.
