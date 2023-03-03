Sandhwan exhorts athletes to shun drugs

Doraha, March 2
It is sports alone which can rebuild and reshape a new Punjab free from drugs and all other maledictions. So the youth of Punjab should adopt one or the other game to remain healthy and fit.
This was stated by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan while presiding over the kabaddi tournament at Begowal village here this evening. He exhorted the youth to engage themselves in sports activities and say no to drugs once and for all. The chief guest asked the athletes to take active part in various sports activities for, “it is the healthy and energetic youth that the state needs in order to march ahead”, he opined.
“It is only in a healthy body that a healthy mind resides. So the youth, in order to achieve success at all levels, should enter the sports arena as it teaches them the essential values of obedience, discipline, team spirit, determination, fellow feeling and above all an aptitude to face life with a positive mental make-up,” he said.
The AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann is determined to fight the menace of drugs tooth and nail and bring in more and more youngsters to the sports field where they can channelise their energies and prove fruitful for themselves, their families and the state at large, the speaker uttered. Sandhwan announced a grant of 1,01,000 lakh to the winning team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud