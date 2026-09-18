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Home / Ludhiana / 'Sangat' will decide on any alliance, says Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Ayali

'Sangat' will decide on any alliance, says Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Ayali

Ayali claims that Waris Punjab De would play significant role in Punjab's political landscape, describing party as "game changer in history of Punjab"

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Ayali. File Photo
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Ruling out any alliance with a mainstream political party for now, Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said the party would take any such decision on the directions of the 'Sangat'.

Responding to speculation that Waris Punjab De or Ayali could contest the Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, Ayali said there was "no question" of such an arrangement at present.

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"If it were so, Waris Punjab De would get no votes in the villages," he said.

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Ayali said the party's support base was primarily among the rural population and youth, and maintained that its political decisions would be guided by the sentiments and ideology of the Sikh community.

“Our strength is the rural population, rural youth, who follow Bhai Amritpal Singh. Rural Punjab is anti-BJP. Waris Punjab de will not take any decision that will hurt the feelings of the Sangat or those having a Panthak ideology. We will go as instructed by the Sangat," said Manpreet.

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He added that coming to power was not the party's main agenda.

"Our aim is to raise the voice of the Sikh Sangat, their sentiments and ideology, and work for their prosperity," he said.

Ayali also spoke about what he described as deep-rooted differences between sections of rural Punjab and the BJP. He cited farmers' issues and other Sikh-related matters, alleging that these concerns had not been adequately addressed by the BJP.

“The trust issues of rural Punjab with the BJP are too deep to be filled easily," he said.

On the possibility of an alliance after the Assembly elections, Ayali said the decision would again rest with the party's supporters.

"If there are chances of an alliance with any mainstream political party after the Assembly elections, that decision will also be taken by the voters--the Sangat of Waris Punjab De," he said.

Ayali claimed that Waris Punjab De would play a significant role in Punjab's political landscape, describing the party as a "game changer in the history of Punjab".

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