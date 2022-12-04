Sangharsh committee to launch indefinite protest from Dec 7

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 3

The Road Improvement Sangharsh Committee will stage a indefinite dharna at Gani Khan Nabi Khan Chowk from December 7 to protest the dilly-dallying attitude of the government regarding the reconstruction of roads in Machhiwara.

Amritpal Singh Samrala will lead the protest with committee members Harbans Lal, Paramjit Singh Neelon, Ravinder Pal Singh and Rajinder Kumar.

“Now the situation has gone out of control. Such is the condition of roads that proper road is not even visible and deep potholes have made commuting difficult. We have been fighting for the reconstruction of roads for months now but repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The government is least bothered about the miserable condition of roads the town residents are being forced to put up with,” Samrala said.

“After we submitted a memorandum to Samrala SDM regarding the matter, we were assured by him that a solution would be ready by December 6. The due date is now approaching and there seems to have been no progress. After witnessing the apathy of the authorities, we have decided to intensify our struggle. Our indefinite dharna will begin on December 7,” a member of the committee said.

Road Improvement Sangharsh Committee has been protesting for the past three months to get its demands fulfilled, but nothing constructive has happened so far.

‘SDM assured of a solution by Dec 6’

