 Sangharsh Committee’s stir enters 7th day : The Tribune India

Deplorable condition of Machhiwara

Sangharsh Committee’s stir enters 7th day

One of the Machhiwara roads in a miserable condition.



Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 12

The protest by Road Improvement Sangharsh Committee at the Gani Khan Nabi Khan Chowk of Machhiwara entered its seventh day today. The protesters have been demanding the recarpeting of roads in Machhiwara, which they say are in a pitiable condition.

As the ongoing dharna has so far failed to induce any response from the authorities concerned, the protesters have now decided to intensify their struggle by sitting on a hunger strike. In the beginning, three of them shall be sitting on hunger strike interchangeably every day.

Road Improvement Sangharsh Committee activists at the protest site.

The committee has been protesting to get its demands fulfilled for the past at least three months but nothing constructive has happened yet.

The protest is being supported by numerous individuals and organisations, including Amarjeet Singh Baleo and Santokh Singh Nagra of Lok Chetna Lehar, Paramjit Singh Mann and Sukhwinder Singh of ETT Teachers Union Front, Neeraj Singla of Samrala Social Welfare Society, the local truck and taxi unions, bus operators, village panchayats, etc., all of whom believe that the poor condition of Machhiwara roads has made commuting difficult in the area.

Amritpal Singh Samrala, who is leading the protest, alleged that it has been months together since they have been struggling for the recarpeting of roads but repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The government seems to be least bothered about the issue. Mishaps have become the order of the day. The deep potholes have become death traps. When it pours, the stagnant water on the roads becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

“So indifferent is the attitude of the local MLA and the authorities that they have failed to even come to us and give us an assurance till date. We have now decided to not move an inch from the protest site until our demands are fulfilled. We have given enough time to the governments but now the situation is simply out of control. Now there is no looking back for us,” one of the members of the committee said.

Protesters to sit on hunger strike

As the ongoing dharna has so far failed to induce any response from the authorities concerned, the protesters have now decided to intensify their struggle by sitting on a hunger strike. In the beginning, three of them shall be sitting on hunger strike interchangeably every day.

