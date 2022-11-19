Sangrur boys win baseball meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 18

Sangrur warded off stiff challenge from hosts Ludhiana before wrapping up the issue and the title in the boys’ section on the second day of the 10th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship being held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village near here today.

Jasmeet and Udatveer chipped in one run each to help Sangrur romp home victorious. In the match for third place, Amritsar beat Ferozepur 4-0.

Earlier, in the semi finals, Sangrur got the better of Ferozepur 2-1 while Ludhiana scripted an identical (2-1) victory over Amritsar to set up the summit clash.

In the girls’ section too, Ludhiana and Sangrur made it to the final. In the semi finals, Ludhiana defeated Patiala 7-2 in which Manpreet Kaur and Sandeep Pal Kaur were the main architects, contributing three runs each while Sangrur proved too good for Malerkotla as the former came out triumphant 18-8 to set up the title clash.

Gurvir Singh Shahi, Managing Director, Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala was the chief guest on Friday.