Sanitary staff stage protest outside MC office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

Members of the Sewermen, Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone D office on Friday, demanding job regularisation letters for contractual employees.

Alleging that the process to regularise the jobs of contractual employees was being delayed, they announced to continue protests until their demand was not met. Vijay Danav, a member of the union, said they would stage a protest outside the residence of the MC chief on Monday.

The protesters said the contractual employees were upset due to the delay in the regularisation of their jobs as they were promised to be handed over regularisation letters before Diwali.

Notably, MC’s House had recently approved the list of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis. As per the list, there were 2,428 contractual safai karamcharis and 1,114 contractual sewer men in the city whose jobs are to be regularised.