DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sanitation workers hold protest over ‘caste based-abuse’

Sanitation workers hold protest over ‘caste based-abuse’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:12 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a case related to caste-based abuse and assault on a safai karamchari, a protest was held outside the Tibba police station, demanding arrest of suspects.

Advertisement

The complainant, Avinash Kumar, who works as a safai sewak in the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and in-charge of Ward 13, had registered a case against Vicky Rana and Amit of the Tibba road area on Wednesday.

People belonging to the Dalit community staged a sit-in on Thursday due to inaction in the case. The protest was called off after the police assured them of taking action against the suspects. The protesters had warned the police that if they failed to arrest the suspects soon, they would again hold a protest outside the police station.

Advertisement

Avinash said in his complaint that on Wednesday when his employees Kundan Kumar and Govind went to collect garbage in Hira Vihar Colony (Subhash Nagar) of Ward 13, Vicky Rana, and his friend Amit stopped their vehicle. Rana also snatched keys of the vehicle and abused them. When he reached the spot, the duo used casteist remarks against him as well. They asked the sanitation employees that they should collect garbage from the area on time, otherwise, they would not let them enter the lane.

He said later, the suspects also slapped him and his employees and obstructed them from performing their duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts