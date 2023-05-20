Sanitation workers protest delay in salaries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

Members of the Sewermen and Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee held a protest outside the Zone A office of the Municipal Corporation today. The protesters raised their voice against the government's alleged failure to address their demands.

They demanded immediate release of salaries of the employees whose jobs have been regularised. They also opposed the MC's plan to hire the services of a private firm.

Committee member Vijay Danav said contractual workers had been finally regularised after a long struggle led by the committee. However, despite seven months having passed since their regularisation, the employees had not received their salaries, he said.

He demanded that the civic body promptly release the salaries of these employees. He urged the administration to write a letter to the CP to verify the remaining employees as well, so that their services could also be regularised. He alleged that the government intends to hire the services of a private firm instead of employing and paying the existing sewer men for the job.

The protesters also demanded that the MC scrap its proposal to hire a private firm for the door-to-door collection of garbage. Thousands of people are employed in the collection of garbage, and this decision of the MC would ruin their livelihoods, a protester said.

The committee submitted a letter to the MC, outlining their grievances. They threatened the MC with another protest on May 26 if the demands remained unfulfilled.