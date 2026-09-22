Sanitation workers protest over waste management project in Ludhiana

Hundreds of sanitation workers and garbage collectors gathered outside the Mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Monday to oppose the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project, turning the F&CC meeting into a major protest over the civic body’s plan to outsource waste management.

Congress councillor and F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti led a nearly 12-km barefoot march from the Jamalpur LIG flats area to the Mayor’s camp office. The march, which began around 10 am, passed through several city areas before reaching the camp office in the afternoon. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans against the proposed project.

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The protest also affected traffic movement on the one side of College Road for several hours as sanitation workers and garbage collectors sat on the road outside the camp office. Police personnel were deployed at the gate after some protesters attempted to enter the premises.

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The F&CC meeting, originally scheduled for 2 pm, was later held at 7 pm. The proposed ISWM project was among the major issues before the committee. The project has faced objections in successive meetings over its cost and the possible impact on workers involved in door-to-door garbage collection.

Bhatti said the MC was already spending around Rs 1,000 per tonne on waste lifting while the proposed system involved a much higher rate. He sought a detailed account of the proposed expenditure and questioned the need for the new arrangement.

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BJP councillors also met Mayor Inderjit Kaur and submitted a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the project. Councillors Rohit Sikka, Ruchi Gulati and Bhavneet Kaur raised questions over the proposed cost and sought clarity on the scope of work. They said the livelihood of sanitation workers should be protected.

Former councillor Mamta Ashu, who reached the spot with Congress leaders, also opposed the proposal. She alleged that the project cost had increased substantially and said political parties should come together on an issue affecting the city’s sanitation system and workers.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur later met the protesters and said the livelihood of existing workers would not be taken away. She said the government would discuss the matter with stakeholders and that services in areas where the existing system was functioning properly would not be disturbed.

Sanitation workers, however, continued their protest even after the Mayor’s interaction. The ISWM proposal has remained under discussion amid objections from councillors and employee unions.