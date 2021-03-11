Sanitation workers protest, seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

Members of the Sewer men Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone A office building against a resolution for recruitment of new contractual staff, including safai karamcharis and sewer men, on an outsourcing basis.

They demanded from the MC and government that services of the existing contractual sewer men, safai karamcharis, beldars, drivers and gardeners must be regularised at the earliest. They submitted a memorandum to the Mayor in this regard.

MC councillor Chaudhary Yashpal, who took part in the protest, said before the Assembly elections held this year, the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had given letters to regularise contractual employees. But, the fact is that the jobs of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis had not been regularised till date, he said.

The protesters demanded from the MC to cancel the resolution that was recently approved by the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC for recruiting new sewer men and safai karamcharis on an outsourcing basis. They said the resolution was anti-employees.

They said sanitary supervisors be recruited on the basis of seniority and experience. They sought that employees who were working with a private firm that handles solid waste management in the city be recruited in the civic body. Moreover, the probation period for regularising the jobs of the contractual workers should be reduced from three years to one year. In case, any contractual sewer man or safai karamchari (working on DC rates) dies while on duty, a job must be provided to a family member of the deceased employee on compassionate grounds.

The union members said if their demands were not met within 15 days, they would intensify their agitation.