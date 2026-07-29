Sanitation worsens in Sahnewal, Doraha as workers’ strike enters Day 21

With the garbage lifting suspended due to strike by sanitation workers that entered its 21st day on Tuesday, residents of Doraha and Sahnewal fear epidemic outbreaks as the cleanliness as both towns continues to worsen with every passing day.

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Sanitation workers had started a second strike after the state government did not fulfil their demands, which they claimed had been accepted. Union leaders said the first strike was called off only after the state government agreed to their terms.

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The protesters rued that successive governments had not paid heed even to their most genuine demand —regularisation of contractual employees — for years. “We have spent the prime of our lives picking garbage and filth without any returns. Even the existing government gave assurances, but to no avail. We did not get our due despite being frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sukhdev Singh Kai, state general secretary, Safai Sewak Union Punjab.

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Rocky Sahota, district secretary, Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, said sanitation workers had been protesting for 21 days but no one heard them. “Instead of providing a solution, we are being forced to face government apathy and police atrocities. We clean the city every day, but unfortunately, our lives are at stake. Fake news about the strike ending is being circulated. We will only stop when our demands are accepted in toto. We wish to be heard and treated like human beings. If contractual employees in other departments can be regularised after three years, why should we wait for ten years for the bare minimum,” he questioned.

The protesters said the government had “completely disregarded” them.

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“No one ever realises what will happen without sanitation workers. They can’t understand the threat and fear posed to our lives when we lift filth, garbage and all kinds of waste in hazardous conditions,” another protester said.

“We have been doing our duty sincerely and without complaints despite knowing it could prove fatal for us someday and ruin our families. Without monetary support and medical assistance, we are helpless. In case we get infected, we have no means to pay for medical expenses. We call upon the state government to think sensibly and decide accordingly as we are the sole breadwinners of our families,” a protester said.

At the same time, residents urged the administration to prioritise the issue as the health and sanitation of the towns was at stake.

“The garbage has been piling up for the past three weeks. Imagine the unbearable stink, and dogs and cows wreaking havoc around. If an epidemic breaks out, who will be responsible? The government must intervene at the earliest or make emergency alternative arrangements for sanitation. The health of the town can’t be ignored,” said Harbans Singh Sains, a resident of Sahnewal.

Balvir Singh, executive officer, Sahnewal Nagar Council, said talks were underway at the state government’s level and the issue is expected to be resolved soon.