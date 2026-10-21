DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sanjay Singh denies allegations in Majithia defamation case

Sanjay Singh denies allegations in Majithia defamation case

AAP MP records statement under Section 313 CrPC; court adjourns case to November 10 for final arguments

article_Author
Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:15 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bikram Singh Majithia. File
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday denied all allegations against him as false and frivolous in a criminal defamation case filed by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Singh recorded his statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a local court, denying the allegations levelled against him in the case.

Advertisement

Majithia did not appear in court, as his personal appearance had been exempted. Advocate BBS Sobti represented him during the proceedings.

Advertisement

The case stems from alleged remarks made by Singh at a political rally in Moga on September 9, 2015. Majithia, who was then Punjab’s Revenue Minister, filed a criminal defamation complaint in January 2016, alleging that Singh had linked him to the drug trade in the state through false and defamatory statements intended to damage his public image.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dazy Bangarh adjourned the matter to November 10 for final arguments.

Advertisement

The case reached a significant stage in May this year when Majithia’s cross-examination was completed. The exercise was conducted by Advocate Akash Bajaj, district president of the AAP Legal Wing, along with a team of lawyers, following a final opportunity granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court had earlier recorded statements of several witnesses during the proceedings, including Majithia, former minister Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, former PWD Minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Majithia has maintained that Singh’s alleged remarks sought to portray him as being involved in the drug trade and tarnish his reputation.

The case has been under trial for nearly a decade.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts