Sanjay Singh denies allegations in Majithia defamation case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday denied all allegations against him as false and frivolous in a criminal defamation case filed by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Singh recorded his statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a local court, denying the allegations levelled against him in the case.

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Majithia did not appear in court, as his personal appearance had been exempted. Advocate BBS Sobti represented him during the proceedings.

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The case stems from alleged remarks made by Singh at a political rally in Moga on September 9, 2015. Majithia, who was then Punjab’s Revenue Minister, filed a criminal defamation complaint in January 2016, alleging that Singh had linked him to the drug trade in the state through false and defamatory statements intended to damage his public image.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dazy Bangarh adjourned the matter to November 10 for final arguments.

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The case reached a significant stage in May this year when Majithia’s cross-examination was completed. The exercise was conducted by Advocate Akash Bajaj, district president of the AAP Legal Wing, along with a team of lawyers, following a final opportunity granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court had earlier recorded statements of several witnesses during the proceedings, including Majithia, former minister Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, former PWD Minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Majithia has maintained that Singh’s alleged remarks sought to portray him as being involved in the drug trade and tarnish his reputation.

The case has been under trial for nearly a decade.