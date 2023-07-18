Sant Ishar Singh Ji Public School

Tribune News Service

A tree plantation drive was organised in its complex by Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib, on Monday organised a tree plantation drive on the campus today. The drive was organised in view of the 61th birthday of Sant Baba Baljinder Singh, the present head of the Gurdwara Rara Sahib Trust. Harpreet Singh Gill, a renowned bone and joint specialist and former HOD of Orthopaedic Department at Apollo Hospital, currently working in Sant Ishar Ji Memorial Hospital Karamsar Rara Sahib, was the chief guest on the occasion. He was accompanied by Maninderjit Singh Benipal, a representative of the managing committee; Captain Ranjit Singh, security officer; Subedar Charanjeet Singh and school principal Dr Dhiraj Thapliyal. As many as 61 fruit saplings were planted in the nursery of the school and sweets were distributed among students who helped in the plantation drive. TNS

Nankana Sahib Public School

To give exposure to students and teachers about diverse cultural and educational environments, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, organised a student exchange programme with Oasis Public School, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The trip was organised under the guidance of school principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich in the first week of July. As many as 24 students, including nine boys, 15 girls, along with nine teachers, went to Jammu and Kashmir for the eight-day long programme. The students of Nankana Sahib Public School interacted with the students of Oasis School and attended their classes, whereas the teachers interacted with students and teachers of the host school. Waraich said, “It was altogether a different learning experience for those who participated. The students there were very cultured, disciplined and organised in everything. Their hospitality was remarkable.”