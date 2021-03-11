Sanyam, Ranvir put Ludhiana in command against Ropar

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

Sanyam Gill (6 for 28), Ranvir Singh (84*) and Saksham Vij (61) helped reach Ludhiana comfortable position against Ropar in the first innings in a league match in the ongoing Punjab State inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament being played at Government College ground, Ropar on Tuesday.

Batting first, hosts Ropar could muster 135 runs in their first innings in 30.5 overs. Only four batsmen, Mohit Bhatt (38), Aaryan Malhotra (33), Japji Pahuja (26) could reach double figure.

For Ludhiana, Sanyam Gill was the pick of bowlers, securing six wickets after conceding 28 runs in nine overs while vivek Gaur chipped in with two wickets for 18 runs and Karanjot Singh Mangat captured two wickets for 28 runs.

Ludhiana began their reply on a positive note with the opening pair of Bharat Madhok and Saksham Vij scoring 48 runs before being separated when the former left after making 22 runs. Saksham contributed 61 runs and Bharat Madhok made 22 runs.

At draw of stumps, Ludhiana were 194 for three after 61 overs. Ranvir Singh (84) and Shabd Tangri (14) were at the crease.

For the hosts, Harshdeep Singh Pandher and Mayank Gupta took one wicket each after giving away 24 and 63 runs, respectively.