Sanyukt Kisan Morcha extends support to truck drivers

Ludhiana, January 3
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab, has voiced its support for the truck drivers who had initiated a strike against “stringent punishment” in hit-and-run cases. A meeting of farmer unions affiliated with SKM took place in Ludhiana on Wednesday, with key members — namely Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Roop Singh Basant, and Malook Singh Harike — in attendance.
A representative of SKM said they are supporting the strike by truck drivers against the Central Government. They are opposing the strict punitive action outlined in the new legal provisions for hit-and-run cases, which entails a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh and up to 10 years of imprisonment.
The SKM members pointed out that most accidents occur due to poorly maintained roads and inadequate traffic arrangements. They said the negligence in maintaining traffic signs contributes to the suffering of both drivers and accident victims. Rather than enhancing road infrastructure and traffic management, the government is introducing stringent punishments to evade its responsibilities, they said.
Meanwhile, to raise awareness about the farmers’ demands, the members of the morcha announced plans of door-to-door visits in villages between January 10 and 20, while tractor parades would be held on January 26 at at tehsil and district levels.Discussions were also held regarding the upcoming national convention of SKM Punjab, set to take place in Jalandhar soon.
