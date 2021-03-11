Saplings distributed

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 16
Jute and paper bags, besides saplings of fruit and shade trees from stalls organised by the civil administration, at the Independence Day celebrations at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, were distributed among residents on Monday. Over 1,000 saplings and 500 carry bags were distributed.
