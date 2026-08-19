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Home / Ludhiana / Saplings planted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana dry up within three days

Saplings planted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana dry up within three days

Saplings were planted in Ludhiana as part of a CSR initiative

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:55 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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<< Dry saplings on a divider at the Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
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Saplings on dividers at Jagraon Bridge as part of a beautification drive have dried up within three days of being planted. The beautification work is being done under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Palm Heights.

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A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the beautification was signed on January 22, with work to be initiated within a month. However, the work started only three days ago, almost seven months after the signing of the agreement.

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The Tribune has a copy of the MoU.

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As per the MoU, the company was to paint graffiti on designated spaces as part of the seven-year contract, with the company and its sister organisation’s name to be put up in the area.

The company was also supposed to take care of the national flag at the bridge, along with three statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

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A worker employed in the plantation work claimed the saplings will initially be dry and grow well later.

The MoU was signed by officials under Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Municipal Corporation (MC) Zonal Commissioner. Another notable fact is that the MC’s Horticulture Department, which is often looped in while the civic body enters into such contracts, was unaware about this MoU.

An official, requesting not to be named, said the department came to know about the contract only two days ago, after sapling plantation started at the site.

“Generally, each contract passes through us and several desks, including the Sub-Divisional Officer, Executive Engineer, Mayor, the MC Commissioner, Finance and Contract Committee, but in this case, the Horticulture Department knew nothing,” the official added.

Zonal Commissioner Sekhon could not be contacted for comments despite multiple attempts.

Surinderpal Singh, a resident who passes through the stretch daily, said it is a prime spot in the city and needs to be properly maintained. “The dry and damaged trees give a dirty look to the area,” he added.

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