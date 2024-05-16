Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 15

The maximum temperature in the region is hovering around 40°C. In such extreme weather, school-going students, especially those coming from humble backgrounds, seem to suffer the most. In the absence of proper infrastructure in the government schools, they are vulnerable to falling sick due to the heatwave. Teachers feel schools must break early for summer to ensure the wellbeing of the children.

A visit to some government schools revealed that the authorities are finding it difficult to accommodate a large number of students in one room. At Government Primary Smart School, Sarabha Nagar, a Tribune team found that around 150 pre-primary students are being accommodated in one room. Simarjit Kaur, incharge, said, “There are some 155 students in the pre-primary classes and we have got just one room! So they all are accommodated there, for we have no other option.” Students were cramped for room, practically clinging to the edges of benches and sweating profusely.

Azad, who is polio-afflicted, walks home on a hot afternoon. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Another teacher said students are suffering nosebleeds and vertigo on a daily basis. “Today, a child is suffering from body ache and vertigo. The parents have been informed and the child will be sent back if there is someone to take care of him back home. It’s a working couple, so they leave their kids here and pick them up in the evening. Also, many students walk to their houses. They are coming from places like Pakhowal Road and Sunet. In this weather, the students should be given some respite and holidays should be announced, at least for the pre-primary and primary sections,” added the teacher.

At Government Primary School, Sunet, due to paucity of space, were sitting in the corridors. Two or three more rooms are to be constructed on the premises, but since the elections are on, no grants can be sanctioned and construction is at a standstill. Till the rooms are constructed, one section of each primary class will have to sit in the corridors. Though there are fans in the corridors, the heat is clearly too much to bear for them.

Azad, a polio afflicted student of the pre-primary class at Government Primary School, Sunet, was seen walking home. “We live nearby, behind the school. But in the hot weather, Azad is totally exhausted when we reach home,” said Azad’s aunt.

Some pre-primary students return home in auto-rickshaws, in which they’re packed like sesame seeds, adding to the discomfort. An auto driver said, “Around 12-14 students can be accommodated in my vehicle, with ease.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.