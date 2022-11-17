Sarabha Nagar SHO suspended on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

The Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, today suspended the Sarabha Nagar police station Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Amanjot Kaur on corruption charge. Kaur was posted as SHO a few day ago.

As per information, earlier when she was posted in the state cyber crime wing at Mohali, she faced the allegations of receiving

Rs 1 lakh in bribe and the inquiry into the charge was going on. After the matter was brought to the knowledge of Ludhiana police by the state cyber crime wing, the CP immediately ordered suspension of the SHO.

ADCP Tushar Gupta was entrusted the departmental inquiry by the CP.