Sarabjit Kaur shines in athletics meet

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

Sarabjit Kaur, a student of BA-I stole the limelight, emerging winner in the long jump and 1,500m race events in the 79th annual athletics meet of the Government College for Girls held here on Thursday.

Ravinder Singh, district sports officer and international boxing coach, declared the meet open. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, was the guest of honour at the inaugural function. They released balloons to mark the beginning of the meet.

Principal Kirpal Kaur and Vivedita Sharma, head of the physical education department, welcomed the guests. Dr Pragya Jain, ADCP, Ludhiana, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

She talked about the importance of civil services and encouraged the students to make efforts to pursue the same.

Sarita, associate professor, read the annual sports report highlighting achievements of college students in the state, regional and national-level tournaments.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was a giddha performance and an exhibition of self-defence techniques by the students.

Results

800m race: Anjali 1st, Rupali 2nd and Mehak 3rd; 1,500m race: Sarabjit Kaur 1st, Rupali 2nd and Nishu 3rd; Long jump: Sarabjit Kaur 1st, Isha 2nd and Anjali 3rd; Shot-put: Cherisha Sharma 1st, Jivan Lata 2nd and Tanishka 3rd; 200m race: Riya 1st, Isha 2nd and Anjali 3rd; Sack race: Prerna Negi 1st, Tanishka 2nd and Rekha 3rd; Javelin throw: Gurpreet 1st, Jasveer 2nd and Nisha 3rd; 400m race: Harmanjit Kaur 1st, Yogita 2nd and Anjali 3rd; Chatti race: Namta 1st, Shashi Bala 2nd and Preeti 3rd; Lab staff and Class IV employees’ race: Akash 1st, Sardara 2nd and Rahul 3rd.