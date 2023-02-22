Sarabjit wins athletics gold at GCW meet

Ludhiana, February 21
Government College for Girls (GCW) today organised the 80th annual athletics with fervour and excitement. The sports day commenced with the welcome of the esteemed gathering and felicitation of chief guest Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Zonal Commissioner (Zone D), Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the guest of honour was Puneet Sood.
The flag was hoisted by the chief guest, guest of honour and Principal Suman Lata. Isha Rani, gold medallist of basketball championship, Sandeep Rani, weightlifter and Kanishka Dhir, basketball player held the torch and ignited the cauldron followed by a march past. The audience was enthralled with gatka and bhangra performance presented by students.
Head of physical education department Nivedita Sharma read the achievements of students in the field of sports and proposed the vote of thanks to all the guests present on the occasion. In 800m race, Sarabjit Kaur bagged the first prize, Poonam Kumari second and Saneha got the third position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...