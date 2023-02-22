Sarabjit wins athletics gold at GCW meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

Government College for Girls (GCW) today organised the 80th annual athletics with fervour and excitement. The sports day commenced with the welcome of the esteemed gathering and felicitation of chief guest Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Zonal Commissioner (Zone D), Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the guest of honour was Puneet Sood.

The flag was hoisted by the chief guest, guest of honour and Principal Suman Lata. Isha Rani, gold medallist of basketball championship, Sandeep Rani, weightlifter and Kanishka Dhir, basketball player held the torch and ignited the cauldron followed by a march past. The audience was enthralled with gatka and bhangra performance presented by students.

Head of physical education department Nivedita Sharma read the achievements of students in the field of sports and proposed the vote of thanks to all the guests present on the occasion. In 800m race, Sarabjit Kaur bagged the first prize, Poonam Kumari second and Saneha got the third position.