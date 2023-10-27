Saras Mela begins today at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Surbahi Malik, is all set to host one of the important events of the country namely Saras Mela being organised on the premises of Punjab Agriculture University from Friday (October 27), officials said.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Rupinder Pal Singh said the mega event would emerge as a beacon for showcasing rich Indian culture and heritage as artisans from as many as 23 states would display their products as a demonstration of their artistic and culinary skills.

He said 356 stalls would be set up during the event, including food and artisan stalls, among others. An entry fee of Rs 10 had been fixed for the public to visit the mela, he said, adding that proper security arrangements had also been put in place with the installation of over 300 CCTV cameras on the entire premises. He also mentioned that the proper arrangements for free-of-cost food, accommodation and stalls had been ensured for these participants.

The ADC said children below the age of five had been exempted from fee while students from government schools would also be able to visit the mela free of cost. He said the administration had roped in famous singers, including Satinder Sartaaj, Ranjit Bawa, Gurnam Bhullar, Sukhwinder Sukhi, Amar Sehmbi, Hunar Sidhu, Zorawat Wadali and Nitin, who would perform during the mega event to entertain the visitors.

The event is again being held in Ludhiana which was a matter of pride for the entire district, he said, adding that it was the third time the district is hosting the fair as it was generally held at major cities of the country. Earlier, the event was held in 2012 and 2017, now it is the third time, the people of Ludhiana will witness the mega event. He reiterated that the administration would leave no stone unturned to make the event a mega success in the district.

