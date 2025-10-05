DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Saras Mela kicks off; art, cuisine, culture from across nation on display

Saras Mela kicks off; art, cuisine, culture from across nation on display

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:58 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Artistes from different states in traditional attire on the opening day of Saras Mela at the PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Advertisement

The Saras Mela a celebration of India’s culture, craftsmanship and various traditions, was formally inaugurated by Cabinet

Advertisement

On the first day, hundreds of visitors reached the agricultural university’s ground to witness the mela. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday. The mela will continue till October 13 at the fair ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Minister Arora congratulated the district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, on the successful organisation of the fair. It is a huge undertaking where food stalls from 22 different states are set up, he said. He urged residents of all age groups to attend the fair in numbers. He said more than 1,000 artisans from across the country would get an opportunity to showcase rare handicrafts, traditional artefacts and hand-made treasures during the festival.

Advertisement

On October 5, a painting competition will be held where artists can showcase their creativity. On October 6, a turban-tying workshop will be organised, while a live pottery workshop will be held on October 7 to explore the art of clay. The creativity will continue with a bottle painting competition on October 8, a mehndi competition on October 9 and a rangoli-making competition on October 10. An origami workshop on October 11 will offer a unique crafting experience, followed by a face painting competition on October 12. The festival will conclude on October 13 with a photography competition, capturing the essence of the event through the lens.

Advertisement

A special highlight on Saturday was the launch of a song by Bhavana and Palak, two visually impaired students. Prepared by the district administration in collaboration with Bunty Bains, the song celebrates ingenuity and talent. On the first day, hundreds of visitors reached the PAU ground to see the mela. Tickets for star night are available online through the district app or offline at the venue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts