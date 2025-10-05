Saras Mela kicks off; art, cuisine, culture from across nation on display

The Saras Mela a celebration of India’s culture, craftsmanship and various traditions, was formally inaugurated by Cabinet

Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday. The mela will continue till October 13 at the fair ground at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Minister Arora congratulated the district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, on the successful organisation of the fair. It is a huge undertaking where food stalls from 22 different states are set up, he said. He urged residents of all age groups to atte nd the fair in numbers. He said more than 1,000 artisans from across the country would get an opportunity to showcase rare handicrafts, traditional artefacts and hand-made treasures during the festival.

On October 5, a painting competition will be held where artists can showcase their creativity. On October 6, a turban-tying workshop will be organised, while a live pottery workshop will be held on October 7 to explore the art of clay. The creativity will continue with a bottle painting competition on October 8, a mehndi competition on October 9 and a rangoli-making competition on October 10. An origami workshop on October 11 will offer a unique crafting experience, followed by a face painting competition on October 12. The festival will conclude on October 13 with a photography competition, capturing the essence of the event through the lens.

A special highlight on Saturday was the launch of a song by Bhavana and Palak, two visually impaired students. Prepared by the district administration in collaboration with Bunty Bains, the song celebrates ingenuity and talent. On the first day, hundreds of visitors reached the PAU ground to see the mela. Tickets for star night are available online through the district app or offline at the venue.