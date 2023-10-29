Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

The Saras Mela being held at the Mela Ground of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here entered the second day, when visitors got to savour performances by artisans from different states of the country.

District administration officials said that the event has been received enthusiastically, with over 10,000 tickets been sold on the first day. Expecting this trend to continue, officials expect that the ticket sales would exceed 30,000 in all. The entry fee for the event is Rs 10.

Divulging the details, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said that the people of Ludhiana are very excited for this gala event. A large number of queries were received by the administration about the Mela well before it began. She said that there is a daily influx of families to the PAU campus as they throng the venue to get a taste of India’s cultural diversity.

The district administration has made arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Mela.

She added that artistes from across 23 states will present their skills during the event.

DC Malik also said cultural and musical performance by renowned artists will add glitter to the festivities as singer Gurnam Bhullar, Ranjit Bawa, Satinder Sartaj and Zorawat Wadali would perform in this event in the coming days. Gurnam Bhullar is set to perform on October 29, Satinder Sartaaj on November 1, Ranjeet Bawa on November 3 and Zorawar Wadali on November 4. She also said that the tickets for the shows by Satinder Sartaaj and Ranjeet Bawa are available at the PAU campus for Rs 2,000 and Rs 200, respectively. Musical performances would start at 6.30 pm daily.

The administration has set up nearly 356 stalls for artisans from different states of the country, where handicrafts and traditional products from their region would be available for sale.

