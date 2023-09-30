Sarkar Tuhade Dwar: Over 3K mutation cases decided at suvidha camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

A mega suvidha camp was held today under the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ initiative in Hambran Road, wherein patwaris, kanoongos and Circle Revenue Officers (CROs) from across the Ludhiana (West) sub-division gathered to serve the visitors.

Taking a round of the camp, MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik interacted with the applicants and directed the officials to ensure prompt disposal of complaints.

Divulging more details, the DC said, “During the camp, over 3,100 applications – including 3,000 mutation cases, about 100 ‘farad badal’ applications and nearly 50 fresh applications for various services related to the Revenue Department – were decided on the spot.”

She added that a total of 500 pending mutations were decided by the patwaris during the camp, while 1,550 mutations were finalised by the kanoongos. Likewise, Circle Revenue Officers today decided over 1,100 mutation cases during the camp, while nearly 100 ‘farad badal’ applications were also approved during the camp, she said, adding that about 50 fresh applications were received with respect to various services related to the Revenue Department.

The DC added that a suvidha camp concerning the Transport Department would be held on September 30.