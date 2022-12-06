Sarpanch, aides booked for thrashing homoeopath

Ludhiana, December 5
The police booked a sarpanch of Tharike village, her son and aides for allegedly thrashing a 45-year-old homoeopath at Osho Colony, Sua Road, here. The suspects have been identified as sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur, her son Jashan, other aides Manjinder Singh, Mohan Sharma and Gurpreet Chakki Wala of Tharike village and five-six unidentified persons.
In the complaint, Dr Jaspreet Singh of Jagjit Nagar said he had visited the under-construction house of his friend Tarsem Singh at Osho Colony near Jagjeet Nagar wherein he was thrashed by the suspects on December 1.
He alleged that the suspects tossed his turban and threatened to kill him. The Sadar police registered a case against the suspects on Sunday.
Dr Jaspreet said he had been complaining about illegal carts selling meat and fish outside his house but the village sarpanch had refused to get these removed. The sarpanch had then claimed that the meat vendors were her aides, he alleged.
ASI Iqbal Singh is investigating the matter.
He said a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Sadar police station.
