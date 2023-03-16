Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

The Ladhowal police today registered a case against the Rjjapur village sarpanch and four others on the charge of extorting money from sand traders. The suspects were extorting between Rs 500 to Rs 700 as protection money from the sand transporters to give them a safe passage.

The suspects have been identified as Raju, sarpanch, former village sarpanch Gurdeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Harbhajan Singh of Khairabet and Sukhi Buttar of Nurpur Bet.

Complainant Jaswinder Singh, a mining inspector, in a statement to the police said recently the state government started a public sand mining site at Mao Sahib from where traders load sand at the government’s subsidised price. The suspects, after threatening the traders, who transport sand from the mining site to sites of their clients in tractor-trailers, had been extorting money from them. Recently, a complaint was received from some sand traders, and after verifying the allegations, a complaint was lodged before the police and a case was registered against the suspects.

ASI Surinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects and after their arrest, investigation would be done to inquire from how long they had been extorting money and how much money they had collected illegally from the sand traders so far.