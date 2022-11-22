Sarpanch held in 3-year-old bribery case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Laddian village in Ludhiana district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 400 to attest a form of change of address for an Aadhaar card. The alleged bribe case is more than three years old. The sarpanch had, however, returned the money in front of other persons.

Now, the sarpanch was arrested after a resident filed a complaint against him on the anti-corruption helpline. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, sarpanch of Laddian village.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, a complaint was received on the anti-corruption helpline from Amandeep Sharma of Laddian, who made allegations against Paramjit Singh that he had demanded Rs 500 to attest the form for changing the address and later took Rs 400 from Roshan Lal.

The complainant alleged that the sarpanch took Rs 200 bribe on July 24, 2019, and Rs 200 on July 25, 2019, from Roshan Lal.

According to information, the sarpanch had returned bribe money to the complainant in the presence of some other persons and a video clip was also made at that time. During verification, facts were found correct, an official of the VB said.

The official further said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Ludhiana Range, had been registered against the accused after taking a legal opinion. The sarpanch will be produced in a court

tomorrow.