Sarpanch, panchayat secretary booked

Raikot, September 1
The Sadhar police booked a panchayat secretary and sarpanch under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC for alleged breach of trust and forging signatures of panches on resolutions for withdrawing public funds.
The accused have been identified as panchayat secretary Gurmit Singh of Noorpura village and sarpanch Harjinder Singh of Halwara village in Raikot subdivision of the district. Both are yet to be arrested. The case was registered in compliance of the orders of the SSP, Ludhiana, (Rural). A complaint against the accused had been lodged at the office of the SSP, Jagraon, two years ago and an inquiry conducted by the SP (D) had found the duo guilty of embezzlement of funds.
Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh said BDPO Heera Singh had filed a complaint against Gurmit Singh and Harjinder Singh at the office of SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), on October 16.
The accused had allegedly faked signatures of panches Charanjit Singh, Gurmel Singh and Raghbir Singh for making alterations in some resolutions facilitating withdrawal of money.
