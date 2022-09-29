Sarpanch's body identified

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

Two days after the body of an unidentified man was found on the railway tracks in Khanna, the deceased has been identified as Balkar Singh, sarpanch of Badgujra village in Fatehgarh Sahib. He went missing on September 25. His body was identified by family members today. A suicide note was also recovered from the house of the deceased.

GRP in-charge Kuldeep Singh said the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc. Statement of the deceased’s family would be recorded for further action.

Members of the sarpanch union also submitted a call recording to the police in which the deceased had levelled harassment allegations against some persons.