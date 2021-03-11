Satbir Singh Gosal joins as Punjab Agricultural University Vice- Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

A renowned agricultural biotechnologist, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, joined as Vice- Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Dr Gosal is 12th in a row of regular Vice-Chancellors of PAU.

He was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU Vice-Chancellors Dr SS Johl, Dr KS Aulakh, Dr MS Kang and Dr BS Dhillon, world food prize laureate Dr GS Khush, former additional director research Dr JS Dhiman, senior officials and faculty of PAU, besides president and members of PAU Kisan Club.

Dr Gosal has served at the PAU in various capacities—head, department of biotechnology, Founder Director of School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture) and Director of Research, besides being a member of the Board of Management, PAU .

During his meritorious career at the PAU, Dr Gosal has played a significant role in developing tissue culture and micropropagation protocols for several crop plants such as sugarcane, potato, gladiolus, chrysanthemum, carnation, lilium, citrus, banana, strawberry, eucalyptus, neem, poplar, paulownia, pipprermint, brahmi, safed musli and aloe vera. He has also been instrumental in developing anther, pollen, protoplast culture methods for local indica and basmati rice varieties. In addition, he has contributed towards developing wheat haploids from wheat X maize crosses through embryo culture which is now routinely used in accelerated wheat breeding at PAU. Dr Gosal has also developed Bt basmati at PAU.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Punjab Agriculture Students Union also welcomed the new Vice Chancellor.

Dr Gosal visited the students protesting against the government to fill the vacant posts of agricultural officers.

He gave a patient hearing to the students and said he would take their demand to the Director of Agriculture Department for consideration after consulting the state government.