Satleen adjudged best athlete in college meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

Satleen Kaur, a student of BEd second semester, was adjudged the best athlete in the annual athletics meet of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, held here on Tuesday. Students took part in various regular track and field events besides fun games such as chatti race and tug-of-war.

Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, Director Sports, Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda), was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Sukhdev Singh, former associate professor of the college was guest on honour.

Gursimran Singh Grewal, treasurer, Khalsa Dewan, Dr Mukti Gill, principal, Khalsa College for Women, Dr Harpreet Kaur, principal, Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology, were among other prominent persons present there.

Dr Satwant Kaur, vice-principal, read out the annual report highlighting achievements by college students in sports and academics.

Principal Naginder Kaur thanked the dignitaries and congratulated position holders during the meet. She also expressed gratitude towards the staff on successful completion of the meet.

Results: 100m race: Jaspreet Kaur 1st, Pallavi 2nd

and Satleen Kaur 3rd. 400m race: Jaspreet Kaur 1st, Harmandeep Kaur 2nd and Kamaljeet Kaur 3rd. 200m race: Jaspreet Kaur 1st, Meera 2nd and Kulwinder 3rd. 800m race: Jasleen Kaur 1st, Saima 2nd and Kritika 3rd. Discus throw: Ravleen Kaur 1st, Harjit Kaur 2nd and Ramanjot Kaur 3rd.Javelin throw: Navleen Kaur 1st, Jaspreet Kaur 2nd and Satleen Kaur 3rd. Shot put: Pallavi 1st, Satleen Kaur 2nd and Gurmanmeet Kaur 3rd.