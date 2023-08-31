Satyam, Rohit, Guri shine in zonal cricket tournament

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 30

Rohit Kumar and Guri Bhatti of MGMN Senior Secondary School and Satyam of DAV Senior Secondary School here were declared ‘man of the match’ in their respective categories during the zonal-level cricket tournament of the Education Department that concluded at Gandhi School here on Wednesday.

Principal Viney Goyal inaugurated the event while Ahmedgarh Tehsildar Manmohan Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Convener of the tournament said that teams of MGMN Senior Secondary School emerged winner in the U-14 and U-17 categories while DAV Senior Secondary School bagged the title in the U-19 category. Teams of the Green Valley Public Senior Secondary School finished as the first runners-up in all the three sections of the cricket tournament.

#Cricket #Mandi