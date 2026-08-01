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Home / Ludhiana / Sawan’s sweet ritual: Kheer-poore on every plate

Sawan’s sweet ritual: Kheer-poore on every plate

Devotees throng gurdwaras for langar

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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In Punjab's homes, kheer-poore is not just a dish, it is a ritual.
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As monsoon clouds gather in the sky and the sawan month brings the scent of wet earth, it is joined by the aroma of kheer-poore, a staple dish that can be seen at almost every household.

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For Punjabis, kheer-poore is not just a dish; it is a ritual. According to the Nanakshahi calendar, sawan began on July 16 this year. As the month began, gurdwaras started serving kheer-poore in their langars (community kitchen). Devotees thronged the religious sites to partake in the offering.

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“I never miss. Relishing kheer-poore in langar feels like something else altogether,” said Savreen, a resident of SBS Nagar, as she smiles and recalled the joy of sharing the sweet dish with other devotees.

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Kamalpreet Kaur, another city resident, said, “It is mandatory in our household to eat kheer-poore at least once during the sawan month. This is the best time, with rains outside and the sweetness of kheer inside.”

“My childhood memories of kheer-poore are still so vivid. Though I can’t cook due to time constraints, my mother makes it a point to send the dish to my home,” said Gursimran, another resident.

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Harbhajan Singh, a retired teacher, recalled how people shared the dish at his village.

“In our village, kheer-poore was not just a dish, it was a community. Neighbours exchanged plates and children waited eagerly for the first serving,” he said.

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