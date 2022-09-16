Say electricity supply basic necessity under the Constitution, submit memorandum

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 15

To create awareness among residents about the importance of blood donation, various wings of the Tera Panth Jain Samaj held a rally in the town and the surrounding areas.

Residents were appealed to actively participate in a mega blood donation drive to create history in blood donation on Saturday when 2,000 blood donation camps would be organised by Indians living in various parts of countries, including India.

Former Municipal Council president Ravinder Puri flagged off the rally, led by president of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad. Rakesh Gupta, convener of the rally, said members of social, medical and educational organisations, participated in the event.

Speakers, including Ravinder Puri, Anil Jain, Ajai Jain, Dr Ravinder Sharma, Dr Punit Hind and Dr Puneet Dhawan, appealed to members and office-bearers of various organisations to contribute to the noble cause and donate the vital fluid during the voluntary blood donation camp to be organised on Saturday.