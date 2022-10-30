SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 29

The pothole-riddled E-Block Main Market Road (up to D-Block near the railway lines) of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ward 71 is crying for attention. The colony is, however, under the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), which has failed to get damaged portions repaired so far.

Also, big potholes have appeared again in the parking area of the main market. Residents alleged that the market’s parking area was recarpeted nearly two years ago but it had started breaking within a few months after the recarpeting work was done.

The residents said the recarpeting work on the main market road near the police post in E-Block to D-Block was yet to be done. They urged the LIT authorities concerned to take measures to get the road and parking area repaired at the earliest.

A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Karamjit Singh Narangwal, said the road from the main market to D-Block, near the railway lines, is in a bad condition. “The stretch has not been recarpeted for a long time. Hence, the people have been left to face inconveniences in routine. Besides, many potholes near the entrance and in the parking area of the market are being ignored. The LIT must ensure early recarpeting of the road and repair of the parking areas of the market so that the people don’t face any trouble.”

A visitor at the market said: “Huge potholes near the police post and the market’s entrance are giving an open invitation to mishaps. As we are paying taxes, it is the government’s responsibility to provide good road infrastructure and ensure the safety of the people. The department concerned must ensure recarpeting of the road and parking area as well.”

Ward 71 councillor Rupinder Kaur Sandhu could not be contacted for comments. However, her husband Baljinder Singh Sandhu said the work to recarpet the road was already approved and it was supposed to be started by the LIT after the Assembly elections. As the recarpeting work had not been started to date, he blamed the state government for the delay.

LIT Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said he had checked potholed road portions, adding that steps would be taken to repair the road and market area soon.

