Home / Ludhiana / SBS Nagar residents submit plaint against stray dog menace

SBS Nagar residents submit plaint against stray dog menace

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Stray dogs roam freely at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
Residents of E Block, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, on Pakhowal Road have submitted a formal complaint to the Chairman of the Improvement Trust, drawing attention to the growing menace of stray dogs in the locality.

The complaint, filed by resident Sumit Dua on behalf of the residents, highlights a recent and alarming incident where three individuals were bitten by stray dogs. They are now undergoing medical treatment.

“The incident has further caused panic among the area residents. Children and senior citizens are afraid to step outside their homes,” he said.

Sakshi, a resident of the area, said she had stopped going on morning and evening walks due to the fear of being attacked by stray dogs.

“The dogs move in packs and target anyone passing through the road,” she said.

Residents said the number of stray dogs had increased significantly in recent days, creating panic, particularly among children and elderly citizens. The absence of timely intervention by the authorities concerned in the matter had posed a threat to residents’ lives.

They have urged the authorities to take effective action to safeguard public health.

