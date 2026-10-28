SC beneficiaries get training in entrepreneurship development in agro-processing at PAU

The Department of Processing and Food Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training camp on “Entrepreneurship development in agro-processing” for scheduled caste (SC) beneficiaries. The camp was conducted by the Department of Processing and Food Engineering in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (AICRP-PHET). A total of 25 trainees from various villages, including Talwara, Baranhara and Jassian participated in the programme.

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Dr MS Alam, Principal Scientist and scheme in-charge, AICRP-PHET, PAU, delivered the introductory orientation, outlining the objectives of the training programme and its expected learning outcomes. He highlighted the importance of agro-processing complexes in maintaining the quality of agricultural produce, reducing post-harvest losses through proper handling and processing, increasing the shelf life of products and creating employment opportunities for rural youth.

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He also stressed that scientific processing, grading, packaging and value addition of durable agricultural products, spices and honey could help farmers earn better returns, improve the market value of their produce and support the overall development of farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

Dr Manpreet Kaur Saini, Senior Entomologist, delivered an informative session on household-level grain storage practices and demonstrated the PAU protection kit for stored pulses. She also explained integrated pest management (IPM) methods for controlling pests in stored food grains. Live insects and damaged grain samples were shown to the participants to help them identify storage pests and learn how to control them.

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Dr Rohit, Senior Scientist, highlighted the importance of farm-level processing and introduced the participants to various machines used for processing food grains, oilseeds and pulses. He also explained how the use of suitable processing machinery can support value addition and improve profitability at the farm level.

Dr Surekha Bhatia provided insights into farm-level jaggery processing and shared practical guidance on quality evaluation and testing. She emphasised on the importance of improving product quality, consistency and market acceptability to strengthen the prospects of jaggery as a value-added product.

Dr Gagandeep Kaur Nagra discussed mushroom production and processing as a remunerative enterprise. Her session covered scientific cultivation practices, post-harvest handling and available processing options, while highlighting the potential of mushroom-based enterprises to enhance income and create entrepreneurial opportunities.

Dr Preeti delivered a lecture on the dehydration of fruits and vegetables, explaining the role of dehydration machinery in processing agricultural produce and the opportunities this technology offers for establishing a remunerative business.

On the occasion, PAU literature, PAU protection kits for stored pulses and seasonal fruit/vegetable processing kits were distributed free of cost among the participants.

Dr TC Mittal, Head, Department of Processing and Food Engineering, appreciated the active participation of the trainees in the training programme. He also commended the dedicated efforts of the AICRP-PHET team in successfully organising the SCSP training programme.